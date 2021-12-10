Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $24,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $66,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $286.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.45. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $226.09 and a 52-week high of $296.06. The firm has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $1,968,530. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.22.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

