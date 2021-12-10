Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.59

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 9883779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26.

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of personalized immune therapies for cancer. It offers DCVax technology platform, which uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack their cancer. The company was founded by Alton L.

