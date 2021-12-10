Northwest Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,491 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,406 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12,014.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,336,000 after buying an additional 10,743,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after buying an additional 1,737,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,221,000 after buying an additional 2,003,478 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,222,000 after buying an additional 1,894,603 shares during the period.

EFV stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

