Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $4.53 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,578,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,511,000 after purchasing an additional 434,490 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,627,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,045,000 after purchasing an additional 302,031 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $107.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.50 and a 200-day moving average of $101.55. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $83.41 and a 52-week high of $108.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.