Northwest Capital Management Inc Purchases 4,939 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $111.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.88. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

