Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 3,043 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,515 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,262,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,887,000.

JPST opened at $50.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68.

