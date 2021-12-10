Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.59

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.59 and traded as low as $1.94. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 46,987 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59.

Get Nova LifeStyle alerts:

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 51.06% and a negative net margin of 184.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVFY. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nova LifeStyle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 20,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY)

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nova LifeStyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova LifeStyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.