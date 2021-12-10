Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock Position Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.51% of Novanta worth $27,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 49,783.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 522,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,450,000 after acquiring an additional 521,728 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 37.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,681,000 after buying an additional 366,404 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 38.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 681,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,785,000 after buying an additional 187,676 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 22.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 410,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,252,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 4.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,340,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,697,000 after buying an additional 58,492 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $168.56 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.58 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

