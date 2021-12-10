Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Down 3.6% After Insider Selling

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) were down 3.6% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $168.90 and last traded at $171.03. Approximately 19,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,684,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.38.

Specifically, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total value of $271,309.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total transaction of $6,312,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 249,221 shares of company stock valued at $47,250,797. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.04.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $779,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 310.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

