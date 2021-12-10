Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $341.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVO. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

