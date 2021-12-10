NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Increased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 298.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,566 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.2% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 274.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,827,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,365 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $1,824,062,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 291.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,970,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $615,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,529 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,136,492. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.84 and a 200-day moving average of $223.76. The stock has a market cap of $759.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

