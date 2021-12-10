NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,461 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.38.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $225.16 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $152.93 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

