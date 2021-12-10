Nyerium Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.00 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last week, Nyerium has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $16,595.90 and approximately $5.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48,414.16 or 1.00102177 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 119.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

Nyerium (CRYPTO:NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 39,563,282 coins and its circulating supply is 34,369,767 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

