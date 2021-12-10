Oasis Network Trading Down 20.1% This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $831.45 million and approximately $95.19 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

