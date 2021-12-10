Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 19.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY traded down 0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,660. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 7.55 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is 17.35.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

