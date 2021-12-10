OAX Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 10th. OAX has a total market cap of $15.92 million and $156,056.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00040016 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006982 BTC.

About OAX

OAX (OAX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.