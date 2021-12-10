Observer 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.26 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last seven days, Observer has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Observer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a market capitalization of $24.85 million and $1.26 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00040003 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Observer Profile

OBSR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,055,575,610 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

