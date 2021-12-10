Ocado Group plc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share (OTCMKTS:OCDDY)

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ocado Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Thorne forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ocado Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDDY opened at $43.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.23. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $41.86 and a 12-month high of $80.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

