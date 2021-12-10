Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.95.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Truist raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

OXY opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.79, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.03.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

