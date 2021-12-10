OceanEx Token (OCE) Price Tops $0.0011

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 10th. One OceanEx Token coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. OceanEx Token has a market cap of $1.99 million and $18,941.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00055100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.72 or 0.08287177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00084099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,200.98 or 0.99944533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002793 BTC.

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

