OctoFi Hits 1-Day Volume of $70,758.00 (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and $70,758.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.05 or 0.00012496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00039545 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.15 or 0.00206832 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OCTO is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

