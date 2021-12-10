ODUWA (OWC) Trading 9.3% Lower This Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 10th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $7,547.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,756.03 or 0.99021928 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00048376 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00032222 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.13 or 0.00763315 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.