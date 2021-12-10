Odyssey Trading Down 32.6% Over Last 7 Days (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Odyssey has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $155,304.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

