Oil-Dri Co. of America to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:ODC)

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has raised its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE ODC opened at $33.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.52. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $38.45.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $78.13 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $34,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 132.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

