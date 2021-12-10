OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 17,844 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.0% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $25,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,589,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 22,988 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

