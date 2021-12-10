OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 21,335 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 185,521.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,940,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,256,000 after acquiring an additional 43,916,687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,378,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,241,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,286,000 after acquiring an additional 507,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,093,000.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.39. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $62.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

