OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $874,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 104.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $278.07 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $251.48 and a 52-week high of $306.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.69 and a 200 day moving average of $286.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

