OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,529 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST opened at $524.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $560.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.88.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.