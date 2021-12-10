OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Amundi bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Facebook by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 621.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,667 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500,188 shares of company stock worth $511,637,776 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $329.82 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $917.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

