OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Copart were worth $12,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $300,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 32.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after buying an additional 1,472,685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 29.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,610,000 after buying an additional 877,756 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 7,517.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,945,000 after buying an additional 852,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $94,657,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRT opened at $148.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.00.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.