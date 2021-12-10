OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,234 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 0.9% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $23,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW opened at $120.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.22.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.15.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $758,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,051 shares of company stock worth $14,861,122. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.