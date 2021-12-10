OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 739,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,221 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.15% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $11,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,524,000.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.78 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

