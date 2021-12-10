OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after buying an additional 677,456 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,436,000 after buying an additional 1,302,972 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,829,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,499,000 after buying an additional 170,643 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,399,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,577,000 after buying an additional 85,250 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,524,000 after buying an additional 388,780 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.60 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.55 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

