OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

VGIT opened at $66.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $70.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

