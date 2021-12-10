OLD National Bancorp IN Has $13.36 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,082 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 720,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,511,000 after acquiring an additional 18,875 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 140,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 30,352 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,486,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,688,000 after purchasing an additional 172,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $63.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $68.78. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

