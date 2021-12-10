OLD National Bancorp IN Has $8.48 Million Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.08% of Comerica worth $8,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.42.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $83.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $51.03 and a one year high of $91.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

