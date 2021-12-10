OLD National Bancorp IN Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR opened at $176.46 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $138.45 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

