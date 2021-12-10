OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 23,265 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,265 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.08% of International Paper worth $17,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 85.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average is $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. International Paper’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on IP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

