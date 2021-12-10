OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 4,779 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.4% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $116,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 273,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,731,000 after buying an additional 52,628 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $428.76 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $333.77 and a one year high of $435.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $419.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.12.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

