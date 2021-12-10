OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 5,733 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after purchasing an additional 462,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,179,292,000 after purchasing an additional 387,898 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 753,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

SBUX stock opened at $115.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.51. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $135.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

