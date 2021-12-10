OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $12,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VEEV opened at $267.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.09. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 100.12, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.89.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total value of $508,401.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total transaction of $671,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,262. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

