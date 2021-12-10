Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Marty D. Hahnfeld Sells 22,900 Shares

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 22,900 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $615,781.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of OLO stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.59. 1,874,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,565. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.03. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of OLO by 853.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,700,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,006 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in OLO by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,979,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,455,000 after buying an additional 1,060,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OLO by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,304,000 after purchasing an additional 963,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

