Omni Market Capitalization Reaches $1.91 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 10th. Over the last week, Omni has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $222.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be bought for $3.40 or 0.00007164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.35 or 0.00314676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007802 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000507 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,297 coins and its circulating supply is 562,981 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

