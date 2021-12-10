One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

One Liberty Properties has raised its dividend payment by 3.5% over the last three years. One Liberty Properties has a payout ratio of 268.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect One Liberty Properties to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.1%.

Shares of OLP stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $33.93. The company had a trading volume of 37,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $709.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74. One Liberty Properties has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $35.54.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 44.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

OLP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Colliers Securities began coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis lifted their price target on One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Collins Stewart assumed coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In other news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $115,078.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $131,403. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 16,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

