ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) is Capital Management Corp VA’s Largest Position

Capital Management Corp VA lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,715 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for about 4.5% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 0.08% of ONEOK worth $20,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE OKE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,339. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average is $57.16. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.