OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Major Shareholder T Kendall Hunt Sells 8,011 Shares

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 8,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $135,946.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, T Kendall Hunt sold 16,009 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $262,707.69.

On Friday, December 3rd, T Kendall Hunt sold 14,204 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $234,081.92.

On Wednesday, December 1st, T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $61,039.78.

On Wednesday, September 15th, T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $526,500.00.

On Monday, September 13th, T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $1,146,057.30.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,611. The stock has a market cap of $640.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 0.54. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 21.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

