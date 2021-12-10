Onooks Trading Down 22.3% This Week (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. In the last seven days, Onooks has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One Onooks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001256 BTC on exchanges. Onooks has a total market cap of $6.67 million and approximately $233,219.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00056111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,086.50 or 0.08407389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00081359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00058731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,168.68 or 1.01157431 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Onooks Coin Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

Onooks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onooks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Onooks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

