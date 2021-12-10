Ontology Trading Down 25.5% Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001480 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $617.11 million and approximately $95.72 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00175485 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00032499 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003154 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00021267 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.17 or 0.00556525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00061058 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.