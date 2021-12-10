Open Governance Token Hits Market Capitalization of $548,476.43 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $548,476.43 and approximately $62,660.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00040003 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006970 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

