Oppenheimer Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.74). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IONS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.91. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 255.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 169,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 122,120 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

